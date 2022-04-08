Leicester 0-0 PSV: Pick of the stats

Leicester City have lost just one of their past 16 matches in European competition (W10 D5), keeping eight clean sheets in the process.

The Foxes have failed to score in European competition for the first time in nine games. The Foxes averaged 2.5 goals per game in their previous eight such fixtures, netting 20 in total.

Despite coming off in the 67th minute, Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho attempted twice as many shots (four) as any other player in the match, with only Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (three) creating more chances than the Nigerian (two).