Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

As a small boy I visited Wembley for the first time 53 years ago today. It was 26 April 1969 and the great Manchester City side, under the leadership of Joe Mercer and Malcolm Allison, beat Leicester City 1-0 to win the FA Cup.

That team of the late 1960s and early 1970s won the league title the season earlier. After their FA Cup triumph, they went on to win the League Cup and City’s first European title, the European Cup Winners' Cup, the following year.

There are so many similarities between that side and the team now: the domination of the domestic league and the inspiring, innovative, outstanding leadership of the team - Mercer and Allison then, and now Pep Guardiola.

Also, the blond midfield genius who creates so many chances - Colin Bell then and now Kevin de Bruyne. Both a joy to watch.