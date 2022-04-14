West Ham striker Michail Antonio is backing the Hammers to win the Europa League this season - and is excited about tonight's quarter-final second leg against Lyon.

The tie is delicately poised after last Thursday's draw at London Stadium but Antonio is convinced they have the tools to not only reach the semi-finals but to ultimately win the competition.

"I truly believe we will win the Europa League," Antonio said on the Footballer's Football podcast.

"Lyon are a quality team but we held them for 50 minutes with 10 men. We have a great opportunity in Europe and I think we'll take it with both hands.

"When you look at the other teams left in the competition, sure Barcelona are there, but they're not the team they used to be.

"With the way we play, I 100% believe in us."

Fellow podcast host Callum Wilson was less confident: "I would like an English team to win the Europa League, but I'm very honest and a realist. West Ham aren't going to win it - come on."

