'No doubt he can play at the highest level' - Southgate retains faith in Maguire

Harry Maguire has shown he can play at the highest level, Gareth Southgate has said - but the England manager warned that players "can't be poor for a couple of years".

Manchester United captain Maguire was on the bench for the Three Lions' friendly win over Switzerland on Saturday, but is set to be restored to the starting line-up against Ivory Coast on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old, who has 41 caps for England, has faced more criticism in recent weeks, particularly for the way United conceded goals against Burnley, Southampton, Atletico Madrid and Manchester City.

"He has got us to a World Cup semi-final and a Euros final, so there is doubt he is capable of playing at the highest level," said Southgate.

"He was very good for us in the autumn. His club is in a difficult moment - there are any number of reasons for that.

"That doesn't mean players can be poor for couple of years and still find their way in.

"We have left some forward players out who haven't been in good form. But there are direct and experienced replacements for those players. It is a complicated decision."