Southampton v Arsenal: What does the form show?

Southampton have lost their past two Premier League home games against Arsenal, as many as they had in their previous 10 against them at St Mary’s (W4 D4). Saints have not lost three consecutive home league games against the Gunners since a run of four between 1968 and 1971.

Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette has been involved in seven goals in his past six Premier League appearances against Southampton (five goals, two assists). Indeed, he’s been involved in more goals against Saints than he has any other side in the competition.

Since a goalless draw in February 2016, Southampton have scored first in seven of their 11 Premier League meetings with Arsenal. However, they’ve only gone on to win one of those seven (D3 L3), a 3-2 victory in December 2018.