Hibs linked with St Patrick's winger Burns

Celtic and Hibernian are tracking Republic of Ireland Under-21 winger Darragh Burns, but Brighton and Hove Albion and Shamrock Rovers are both also interested in the 19-year-old currently with St Patrick's Athletic. (Irish Independent), external

Former Blackburn Rovers boss Steve Kean says he cannot rule out leaving Hibernian if a chance to return to management arises, but he insists he is happy at Easter Road for now and is focused on his role as academy director. (Daily Record), external

Read Monday's Scottish Gossip in full here.