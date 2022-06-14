Transfer news: City to push for Phillips

Manchester City will push to sign a midfielder, with Leeds United and England's Kalvin Phillips, 26, the preferred target. (Times - subscription required), external

City are also tracking Barcelona and Spain midfielder Gavi, although the 17-year-old's release clause has now risen to 100m euros (£85.7m). (Marca), external

Elsewhere, Marc Cucurella's path to Manchester City could be cleared as Brighton are targeting Porto and Nigeria left-back Zaidu Sanusi. (Star), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column