Romelu Lukaku's season-long loan to Inter Milan has been confirmed, just a year after leaving the Italian side to join Chelsea.

It was a disappointing return to Stamford Bridge for the striker, who was not a regular starter and scored just eight goals in 26 Premier League appearances.

After joining Chelsea on a five-year deal, are you confident Lukaku can return from Inter and make a success of his second spell at Chelsea? Or has that ship sailed?

Have your say here