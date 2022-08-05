Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Fulham’s season opener with Liverpool on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Silva confirmed that Harry Wilson and Nathaniel Chalobah are out but everyone else is available for selection.

He says the target is to be “competitive as we can” but is not holding 17th as a benchmark: “If you get this position, everyone will say it’s a success but I don’t want to talk about the table and target. We don’t want to be a comfortable team for the opposition.”

On what new signing Shane Duffy brings to his backline: “Premier League experience. He will give us a different profile to what we have now. Tosin and Tim were amazing last season and were key to the way we played. Shane will give different skills, which is what I want.”

He believes Aleksandar Mitrovic can back up his record goalscoring exploits last season with success in Premier League: “I’ve no doubt about it. The pre-season he has had this year was more than last season – more goals, more confident.”

On Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott playing for Liverpool after coming through the ranks at Fulham: “We are Fulham FC, we should keep them here. They are from our academy and it's tough seeing them go so early to another club.”

Follow all of today’s Premier League news conferences here