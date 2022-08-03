Adama Traore would be a decent signing for Tottenham if he makes the move from Wolves, according to journalist Luke Edwards.

Spurs have again been linked to the winger if they are unable to reach an agreement with Roma for Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.

Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "I love Traore. He’s one of the players that makes football entertaining for me.

"He’s one of those really exciting attacking players and when he gets the ball he makes things happen. He dribbles the ball, he runs off and you never know what’s going to happen.

"We were talking about him going to Tottenham in January and he ended up going to Barcelona. It’s not really working out for him at Wolves anymore, he’s been available for two transfer windows in a row, which tells you everything.

"If he goes to Tottenham I think it would be a really exciting move. Whether he goes there I don’t know, but there is a really exciting signing there for someone in Traore."

Listen to the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds