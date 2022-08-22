We asked for your views after Nottingham Forest drew 1-1 at Goodison Park against Everton.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Mark: Forest fan since 1982-83 like my dad. It's not been this good since the Frank Clark and Stan Collymore days. Half of the signings are making up for the outgoings. Sensible money spent on quality young players, some of whom will go up in value. I like how everyone except Forest fans are writing us off. It's got to make the squad even more determined.

Joel: Poor goal to give away at the end but, as with the West Ham game, we’re matching established Premier League teams with a team that’s not even settled yet. Once we get into a rhythm I think we’ll be more than comfortable at this level.

Joe: I think it is still a good result even with the slight disappointment which was the 88th minute. We are building a team to compete in this league and it will take time for them to gel. Especially in away games without the fans which I think will be the factor in keeping Forest up.

Nik: Great finish from Brennan. Shame we couldn’t hold on for all three points but it’s still a good point. Think we’ll lose our next two league matches so good to have four points on the board.