Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United this month according to Daily Mirror assistant editor Darren Lewis.

"Will he be at Man Utd at the end of the window? I don’t think he will," the journalist told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"I think there are worse results to come and everyone knows he doesn’t want to be there.

"He’s like the other half and you find them stacking CDs into a box and ask what they’re doing and they say 'nothing'. And then the next day they’re putting books into a box and say 'nothing'. He’s literally casting his net around to see who can bring him in.

"It’s very similar to what he did when he was at Juventus and he had an offer on the table from Man Utd. The difference is he doesn’t have a firm offer from a top European club.

"He’s not happy. He wants to be in the Champions League and he’s waiting to see if someone somewhere will crack and get some Ronaldo fever."

Listen to the podcast here