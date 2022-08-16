Every week Garth Crooks picks his team of the week and after Chelsea's fiery 2-2 draw against Tottenham on Sunday, two Blues players feature.

Kalidou Koulibaly

Chelsea needed someone a little bit special to replace Antonio Rudiger and I think they may have found him.

Koulibaly was outstanding for Napoli under Carlo Ancelotti and developed an excellent reputation for his competitive nature while in Italy - he needed all of that against Spurs.

There can't be many defenders in the world who can score a goal like he did.

This was a good home debut for Koulibaly, even though his side did concede two goals.

Reece James

James marked Son Heung-min out of the game in the first half, survived a booking, produced untold quality crosses that Chelsea for some reason couldn't convert and then put them 2-1 up.

This was a classic London derby with plenty of everything, but it was James who was the star performer.

We will have to wait until February for the corresponding fixture to take place but more of the same please.

A cheeky little FA Cup tie wouldn't go amiss either. What a game that would be.

