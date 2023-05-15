Match of the Day 2 pundits Shay Given and Danny Murphy feel there will be a mixture of emotions in the Arsenal camp after their title challenge faded further at the weekend.

In recent games, the long-time Premier League leaders have surrendered two-goal leads at Liverpool and West Ham, drawn at home to bottom club Southampton and were beaten 3-0 at home by Brighton.

Former Newcastle and Manchester City goalkeeper Given said: "Those results hit the momentum and William Saliba was a big loss, losing him at a key moment of the season.

"They'll be proud of the season they've had, but at the same time, Mikel Arteta's been in that Manchester City camp, he knows what it takes to knock these guys off. These guys are serial winners and they're very hard to catch."

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Murphy added: "You don't want them to be content with second and I think they'll be fuming, a lot of those players. They've been in such a great position.

"As the manager you have to look at the bigger picture, but as a player you'll be looking at those games when they've thrown points away and they'll be fuming."

Watch more analysis and Sunday's Premier League highlights on BBC iPlayer