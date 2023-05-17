Manchester United have been given a boost by the returns of key players to training.

United are looking to secure their top four place in their remaining three games as they continue to be chased down by a resurgent Liverpool - who sit one point behind but having played a game more.

Marcus Rashford, who has scored 29 goals this season, and midfielder Scott McTominay, could both be in with a chance to play their part in the crucial remaining matches.

"There is good news regarding Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay, who have both returned to training," a United statement read after Erik ten Hag's first-team squad trained at Carrington on Wednesday.

"Our leading scorer took part in the session after missing the win over Wolves due to injury."

France defender Raphael Varane, who Ten Hag said was replaced late on against Wolves as a precaution, also trained on Wednesday.

However, Marcel Sabitzer this week joined Lisandro Martinez and Donny van de Beek on the sidelines and will be out for the rest of the season.

Fourth-placed United continue their bid for Champions League football at Bournemouth on Saturday and conclude their league campaign with home games against Chelsea and Fulham.