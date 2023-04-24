'To be in the position they are in is better than I gave Bournemouth credit for'

Losing to West Ham on Sunday has dragged Bournemouth back into the Premier League relegation fight, according to former Premier League defender Stephen Kelly.

Gary O'Neil's side are five points above the relegation zone with six games remaining, three of which are against sides below them in the table.

The Cherries face remaining home games against Leeds United, Chelsea, and Manchester United, with trips to Southampton, Crystal Palace and Everton still to come.

Ex-Republic of Ireland right-back Kelly told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "People say 40 is the magic number, but I don’t think that’s the case this season. You’re looking at 38, maybe 37.

"You look at Bournemouth on 33, can they get another result? I would have put them to be relegated based on the other sides and what they have, and that is maybe me being a little bit sceptical about them.

"To be in the position they are in now is better than what I gave them credit for. I think Everton have enough fight to get out of it, but Leicester and Leeds are the ones that are going to be looking now."

Did you know?

Bournemouth are the only team West Ham haven’t conceded a goal against in the Premier League this season.

This was the Cherries' seventh defeat by three or more goals in the Premier League this season, their most in a campaign in the competition, as well as the most of any side in 2022-23.

