Steve Cooper has completed an "impossible task" by keeping Nottingham Forest in the top flight amid an influx of new players at the club this season, according to former Premier League striker Chris Sutton.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, ex-Chelsea player Sutton said: "I think it's been an impossible task for him this season, when you get all of these new signings coming in and thrown together, to expect him to build a fluid team from that.

"The way he [Cooper] has set the team up - and there's been a bit on trial and error throughout the season - it's been miracle stuff.

"Looking forward, how do they move on next season? What's going to be the process over the summer? Is there going to be a big overhaul of players once again? It's making that next step.

"The owner has got a reputation of hiring and firing managers, so I think Steve Cooper is in a really strong position now, but he must get his own way in terms of the way he wants to move this club on this summer. He's in a strong position because he's kept the club in the Premier League and the supporters love him."

Forest took 30 points from their 19 home games, with the home crowd at the City Ground also drawing praise for their role in Forest's survival.

Ex-England defender Micah Richards added: "You've got to give it to the fans, the way they galvanised the squad.

"Having been to the ground to watch a game earlier in the season, it's one of the best atmospheres I've seen in the Premier League and they use that to their advantage.

"Of course they were underdogs. I just think they got all of the little things right and it was their spirit and fight, all brought together by the manager who had a cool and calm head across the season."

