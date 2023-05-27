Adonis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

If this Leeds United squad have been waiting for a sign, then here it is.

One final 90 minutes. The May sun shining on them like a spotlight. Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road. A game that to players and owners is worth millions, but to supporters is worth far more.

This is Rocky in the final round, Churchill on the beaches. Who will answer the call to be a hero?

It may already be done and Leeds' fate might have been sealed. But there is still some hope, however small. Unbelievably, and against form and reason, these players still have the chance to finally find the fight to rescue their club and salvage some pride.

Leeds fans are not unforgiving if you fight. This is the city of Tubthumping. We all get knocked down - it's time for these players to get back up and fight. Even if they cannot be motivated by the city, the manager, the fans, or their own bank accounts, they must have some pride to cling to.

Even after the season we have had, show a little passion and the Elland Road crowd will respond with an almighty deafening roar.

If the players make the Leeds crowd believe, the Leeds crowd can carry this team to stay in this league.

