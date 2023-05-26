I﻿an Westbrook, Beesotted, external

Ivan Toney

Ivan is the Premier League's third-top scorer with 20 goals – a hugely impressive total, especially given he played in League One three seasons ago.

He contributes all over the pitch, particularly defending set-pieces, deservedly won his first England cap in March, and will be missed by Brentford during his ban.

Ben Mee

Ben could be the best free transfer in history! Signed, we thought, as cover for injuries, he quickly disproved that with some superb defensive displays and has only missed one Premier League game. Comfortable in a two or three at the back, the timing of his tackles is particularly impressive.

David Raya

David has been one of the Premier League's best keepers this season, making more saves than anyone else (152).

He has also kept 11 clean sheets, is ever-present and often starts rapid Brentford attacks. With a year left on his contract, Thomas Frank has admitted the Spaniard could be sold this summer.

Mathias Jensen

Mathias stepped up following Christian Eriksen's departure to become Brentford's main attacking midfielder.

He is this season's only outfield ever-present, has improved his consistency and has a brilliant eye for a pass, while he has contributed six assists and five goals. His long throws are also a useful attacking weapon.

