'Motherwell seeking to finish rollercoaster season with a flourish'

Jane Lewis, BBC Sport Scotland

Motherwell’s draw at Celtic Park must have felt like a win to the Fir Park side. It was quite an achievement as they became the first team to take points off the league leaders in their own back yard this season.

It brought April to a fairly impressive end. From a possible 12 points, Motherwell amassed seven, letting a lead slip against Dundee United their only disappointment.

With five games remaining Motherwell know there’s still work to be done. Arithmetically their top-flight status isn’t secure just yet. But with a six-point advantage and a superior goal difference over Dundee United and Kilmarnock, and with momentum on their side, surely they’re safe.

It should also work in their favour that the post-split fixtures see Motherwell with three home games as they look to finish the season on a high.

And what a season it’s been. The Europa Conference League defeat to League of Ireland side Sligo Rovers seems like a distant memory.

Then came the winter blues. A horror run that started in November and featured just one win in 13 maybe hasn’t quite been forgotten by Motherwell fans, especially as it culminated in their Scottish cup exit to second-tier Raith Rovers, although the turnaround in fortunes since Stuart Kettlewell took charge has eased that pain somewhat.

Given the run Kettlewell’s men are on, and with confidence seemingly racing through the players’ veins, their target from the next five games is simple. More wins, with maybe an onus too on improved performances.

They can certainly take plenty of positives from the last couple of months, now the manager will be demanding a big finish.