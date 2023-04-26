Former Leeds manager Simon Grayson believes "nervousness" and "anxiety" may have contributed to striker Patrick Bamford missing a gilt-edged chance in their 1-1 draw with Leicester.

In a huge game for two relegation-threatened teams, substitute Jamie Vardy cancelled out Luis Sinisterra's opener before Bamford scuffed wide from close range in the final minute.

Speaking to 5 Live Breakfast, Grayson said: "I think he'll have people reminding him about it, especially Leeds fans, for the next few weeks and hopefully it doesn't prove to be too crucial.

"It came across quickly but you expect somebody who has scored the number of goals that Bamford has to at least hit the target. He snatched at it. I suppose nervousness and anxiety can creep in.

"It would have been fantastic to see that ball hit the back of the net at the Kop end with all the Leeds supporters there.

"You're talking about Premier League players here who are quality players but also they are the strong characters.

"You have just got to trust that your belief, your confidence and your ability will make sure that next time you get that opportunity, you just relax a little bit and take it."

