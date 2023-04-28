Roberto de Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Brighton's match against Wolves on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

De Zerbi confirms Joel Veltman can play but Evan Ferguson remains a doubt and he doesn't want to risk him.

On reports Brighton have agreed a deal for Watford forward Joao Pedro, he said: "I don't know Joao Pedro" but added he "is a big, big player" and now is "not the right moment to speak about the transfer market."

He blamed the FA Cup exit for Wednesday's defeat at Nottingham Forest: "We should have forgotten the Wembley match but I think we took the disappointment to Nottingham."

On Wolves: "A good team with good players. The game [there] was a good game, very tough, but we played well and deserved to win."

On opposite number Julen Lopetegui's praise for Brighton: "I don't know if us playing the best football in the world is true but it's a nice compliment. Julen Lopetegui is a great manager."

He emphasised the importance of the supporters in Brighton's first home game in four weeks: "The players need the passion of our fans. We will play with 12 players, eleven on the pitch and fans in the stand."

