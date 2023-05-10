West Ham striker Jarrod Bowen believes the team's 1-0 win over Manchester United can help them in their quest for European glory.

The Hammers take on AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final on Thursday.

Bowen said: "I think we can use it [victory against Manchester United] as a springboard to help us tomorrow night but we know it's going to be a difficult game. They are a really good side and it's a European semi-final.

"We are at home first and we can use that to our advantage with our fans and the atmosphere that I know they are going to create."

The club are striving to reach their first European final since 1976.

West Ham host the Dutch side before heading to the Netherlands for the second leg next week.

He added: "It's exciting - we are so close to achieving something we want for the whole club. We can learn a lot not just from the Frankfurt game [last year's Europa League semi-final loss] but also all of the knockout games we've had.

"I think we've done really well in the knockout games we've had this year to get to the stage we're at now and tomorrow night is about doing exactly the same things."