Michael Emons, BBC Sport

This was the first home game for Southampton since it was confirmed that the Sport Republic group had bought Chinese businessman Gao Jisheng's 80% stake of the club earlier this month.

Serbian media mogul Solak, who financially backed the takeover, was at St Mary's and saw his new side record only their fifth league win of the campaign.

It was also the first time they have scored four times in a Premier League match this season.

For Brentford, this result continues a worrying run of form away from home during which they have picked up only two points from their past six league matches.

Vitaly Janelt scored an excellent equaliser and had a chance to put the Bees ahead but saw his effort well saved by Fraser Forster. After that, the Saints regained their advantage and pulled clear to run out worthy winners.

Boss Thomas Frank was unhappy with his side's performance and will need an instant improvement as their next game is at Liverpool on Sunday.