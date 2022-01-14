Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Brentford as the sides prepare to meet at Anfield on Sunday.

When asked what he expects from the Bees in Sunday's game, Klopp said: "A fight. Brentford is a team with a specific way to play. They are pretty direct.

"The goals they scored [in the 3-3 draw in September] were absolutely avoidable if I remember it right. We were a bit sleepy from set-pieces. We have to be absolutely alert and ready.

"They are playing a brilliant first season in the Premier League and that’s impressive. Thomas Frank is doing a brilliant job there, the squad is well drilled and set up.

"So many things work together there that we have to be really aware of, but I hope we can play much better than the first game. The whole story of Brentford is impressive."