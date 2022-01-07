Vieira on injuries, transfers & Millwall
Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before Crystal Palace's FA Cup third round match against Millwall on Saturday.
Here is what he had to say:
Conor Gallagher is back in training and Nathaniel Clyne could return, but Saturday comes "too early" for James McArthur.
On potential January signings, Vieira said: "If there is a player we strongly believe can be a plus for the team, we will think about it but I am happy with squad we have."
On Jean-Philippe Mateta potentially leaving: "Not that I am aware of. He is a Palace player and he has been training well all week and he'll be part of the group of tomorrow".
Vieira said the FA Cup "is a tradition" in this country and said it is a competition "I believe the fans love very much".
On Millwall, Vieira said: "We know what to expect, so we can’t be surprised on that side. There is no excuses on the atmosphere that we will face tomorrow".
He said Saturday's game will be "really exciting" and is a derby game that he wants to win.