Liverpool are closing in on a £60m deal to sign Colombia winger Luis Diaz, 24, from Porto. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, Watford have made a bid for Liverpool's English centre-back Nathaniel Phillips, 24, who has been told he can leave the Reds this month.(Football Insider), external

Elsewhere, Divock Origi is being monitored by Newcastle as they seek cover for the injured Callum Wilson. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column