Nuno on return to Molineux, Kane situation and injuries
- Published
George Cummins, BBC Sport
Nuno Espirito Santo has been speaking to the media before he takes his Tottenham side to face his old club Wolves on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from the Spurs boss:
Nuno didn’t give much away when asked about Harry Kane and Manchester City, and says a decision on whether he plays on Sunday will be made tomorrow;
However, the Tottenham manager is looking forward to going back to Molinuex, where he spent four seasons managing Wolves: “Only love and respect I have for the fans, for the club and for the players”;
He says he will “go there focused but with a smile on my face”;
Joe Rodon, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Tanguy Ndombele are all ruled out of Sunday's match.