Sergio Aguero (Manchester City 4-0 Swansea City, 15 August 2011)

Some new faces take time to settle, but not Aguero.

The Argentine striker, signed from Atletico Madrid for £35m, needed just nine minutes to score his first City goal after being introduced as a 59th-minute substitute against Swansea.

The South American then produced a spectacular assist for David Silva before capping his dream debut with a 30-yard piledriver.

Ten years, five league titles and 260 goals later, Aguero left City having secured his status as one of the Premier League's deadliest ever marksmen.

