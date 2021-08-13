Tottenham host Manchester City on the opening weekend of the Premier League season - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

In February, City extended their lead at the top of the table to seven points as they easily defeated Jose Mourinho's side 3-0 at Etihad Stadium.

Ilkay Gundogan scored twice after Rodri had put City ahead from the penalty spot midway through the opening period.

The victory, City's 16th in succession, left them top of the league on 51 points, while Spurs dropped to ninth.