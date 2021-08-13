Watford v Aston Villa: Last time out

Watford host Aston Villa on the opening weekend of the Premier League season - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

In January 2020, Villa scored an injury-time winner to beat Watford 2-1 at Villa Park and move out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Troy Deeney put the Hornets in front before the break, but Douglas Luiz's goal and Tyrone Mings' late winner gave Dean Smith's side victory.

The result ended Villa's three-game losing streak and moved them up to 16th, while Watford dropped into the bottom three having lost for the first time in eight matches in all competitions.