'Johnson is from good stock'

West Ham's talented full-back Ben Johnson "will not get carried away" with his success, says the club's former striker Carlton Cole.

Johnson, 21, scored in Sunday's win at Aston Villa and has earned praise for his form this season.

"I coached Ben Johnson when I first came to the club years ago," Cole told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily.

"I always knew there was a player in there. He had that class. He is from good stock as well. His uncle is former Manchester United defender Paul Parker and his cousin is Tottenham legend Ledley King. What advice are they giving this guy? He is made of some real stuff.

"He’s such a level-headed character and he will not let himself get carried away."

