George Cummins, BBC Sport

Tuesday was a good night for Arsenal. After making nine changes for their Carabao Cup match against Leeds, they are into the quarter-finals and did it with a clean sheet.

With the Gunners out of Europe this season, this competition will be the one where Mikel Arteta gives fringe players like Eddie Nketiah and Ainsley Maitland-Niles an opportunity, as he explained to BBC Radio 5 Live last night.

“I have to manage those players," he said. "You can’t just demand and demand them to play and give them nothing. I trust them and they showed me today I can trust them so I am delighted we made that decision.”

If Arsenal had lost last night, it would have damaged squad morale with many of the second XI unlikely to feature until the third round of the FA Cup in January.

Instead they have a Carabao Cup quarter-final to look forward to in December. The draw for that is on Saturday morning at 10:30 BST.