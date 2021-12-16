Dyche on Watford postponement, Covid & performance levels
Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before Saturday's match at Aston Villa.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
On the calling off of the Watford game yesterday evening: "It was a strange one, we didn’t find out until late. We hadn’t heard anything from Watford about the possible situation. The game had to be cancelled but it was very late notice that’s for sure."
Dyche is not wasting time wondering about whether or not the game will go ahead: "I only worry about things that are in my domain. We’ll be prepared ready to play, if something occurs that stops us doing that then we’ll adjust accordingly."
Burnley are 18th in the table but have games in hand on teams around them after postponements over the past few weeks: "I think we’re performing better than we did last year. Generally, we’ve been pretty solid defensively but we're waiting for productivity in the attacking third to return."