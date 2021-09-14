Watford v Wolves: In pictures

Watford v Wolves: In picturesimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionWolves started against Watford in a similar fashion to their previous three games - lots of shots but no goals, with Nelson Semedo missing two clear-cut chancesPublished59 minutes agoimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionRaul Jimenez came close to scoring his first goal since his skull fracture in November 2020, but his header was just wide of the Watford goalimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionWolves finally broke the deadlock in the 74th minute, as Watford's Francisco Sierralta headed Marcal's cross into his own net image source, Getty Imagesimage captionNew signing Hwang Hee-Chan made his mark on his debut. The South Korea international came off the bench and stabbed home the rebound from Marcal's initial shot to double Wolves' lead.image source, Getty Imagesimage captionWolves finally have some goals and Bruno Lage has his first Premier League win as manager. Brentford at home up next.