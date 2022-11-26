A﻿ trio of Scottish Premiership players started as Australia kept their chances of World Cup progression alive with a 1-0 win over Tunisia.

H﻿earts' Kye Rowles and Dundee United's Aziz Behich lined up in defence, with Celtic's Aaron Mooy impressing in central midfield.

Aberdeen-born Harry Souttar, brother of Rangers and Scotland defender John, also played a starring role, making a series of important blocks in front of his own goal.

St Mirren's Keanu Baccus was given a late run out as a substitute.

BBC pundit Danny Murphy said: "I'm just glad I don't have to give a player of the match because between Aaron Mooy and Harry Souttar - how could you choose? They've given absolutely everything."

A﻿ustralia's final group game is against Denmark on Wednesday.

M﻿atch report: Duke gives Australia crucial win over Tunisia