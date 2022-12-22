France striker Olivier Giroud has laughed off ex-Hibs forward Jason Cummings’ claim about his supposed World Cup shirt-swap snub.

Australia's Cummings claimed AC Milan forward Giroud ignored his request to swap by pretending he could not speak English.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea player responded by posting a photograph of the Socceroos shirt of another former Hibs player, Jackson Irvine, with the caption 'Hi @jacksonirvine_ How is my English mate?' and some laughing and heart emojis as well as Australia and France flags.

Cummings, who also played for Rangers and Dundee, came off the bench in his side’s 4-1 defeat by France in Qatar.

“After the France game I tried to get Mbappe. Forget about Giroud, I went for the top boy," the Central Coast Mariners player told Australian TV show The Project this week.

“He told me to meet him in the changing room so I went and gave the kit man my top but 10 minutes later he came out with my jersey and said ‘no, absolutely not, he doesn’t want to swap’.

“When I was walking back I saw Giroud, as handsome as ever, and asked him for it but he just walked past and pretended he never spoke English – he has been in the Premier League for about 10 years."