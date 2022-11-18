Aaron Ramsdale says he can’t wait to see Bukayo Saka "thrive" on the international stage at the World Cup.

Saka, 21 already has 20 caps for England and has recovered impressively since missing the decisive penalty in the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

"The kid’s a lovely boy. He has time for everyone and works super hard. Very rarely misses a training session," Ramsdale said.

"He used up that motivation of criticism but also the love everyone gave him - that gave him a boost. He had the pressure of the whole club on him last season and he has dealt with that and everything else.

"He is thriving now. I can’t wait for him to take this stage and thrive over here."

Since Euro 2020 Saka has scored 15 goals in the Premier League, becoming one of Arsenal’s main players in their rise to the top of the table.

On supporting Saka after the Euro 2020 disappointment, Ramsdale added: "More through the criticism side. It was probably the first time he received it. I got relegated so signing for Arsenal was a difficult period.

"I managed to talk him through that. Also when we got out of the top four he felt like it was his fault. It’s just a game of football and there’s more to it. On the pitch and off it he’s a more complete person."