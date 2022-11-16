Postecoglou 'proud to bring Celtic home'

Celtic boss A﻿nge Postecoglou is "really proud to bring the club home" to Australia for two friendlies he says he would be attending as a fan if he wasn't leading the team.

“Growing up on this side of the world, I was well aware of the size of the football club and the support it has," said Postecoglou, whose side face Sydney FC on Thursday and Everton on Sunday.

"Over the past year, the amount of people that have reached out to me from Oz has been brilliant. I’m really proud to bring the club home and put on a couple of good performances.

“Growing up here, I always looked forward to clubs from overseas coming over here and if I wasn't bringing the team over, I’d be going to the game tomorrow night.

"It’s really important for me that we give a good account of ourselves. I know how important it is for the Australian supporting public to see the guys up close in person.”