'﻿Lee must become Hearts' highest-paid player'

Heart of Midlothian must make South Korean forward Lee Seung-woo their highest-paid player if they are to sign the 24-year-old, who has been offered a lucrative three-year contract, in January, but clubs in both Europe and Asia, including in Spain and Italy, are also interested in the player who is being offered a new deal with Korean club Suwon with his current one due to end in a matter of weeks. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Future recruitment at Hearts will focus on middling football countries like Australia as the club continue to seek value for money in the transfer market after manager Robbie Neilson admitted that finances rule out moves for players from most major leagues. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

