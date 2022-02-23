Watford got a huge win over Aston Villa at the weekend, and their first win in any competition since 20 November was just the lift their manager Roy Hodgson needed before goes up against his old team.

It might be a good time for them to play Crystal Palace, too. The Eagles are on their worst run of the season results-wise, and they haven’t won any of their past six league games.

I’m sure Roy will have targeted this as a chance of three points and their fans will probably expect a win, but after their victory at Villa even a draw here would keep the Hornets in touch with the teams just above them in the relegation battle. They just need to keep chipping away.

Lawro's prediction: Watford 1-1 Crystal Palace