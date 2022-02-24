Kieran Trippier says the levels of passion from Newcastle fans isn't something he has previously experienced in his career.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily, the Magpies captain said: "In Madrid it was unbelievable and even at Spurs and every club that I’ve played at.

"But you look at the Cambridge game. There was 55,000 and the stadium was bouncing. Against Everton and Villa, the support is incredible.

"I wouldn’t say I’m shocked, I would say I’m very surprised. The supporters are so passionate even around the city. It’s a good feeling to play for Newcastle."

Trippier joined the 5 Live team for Wednesday's Champions League coverage and said he one day hopes to play in the competition with Newcastle.

He said: "We need to focus on now. It’s a progress and it’s about building season by season.

"Of course Newcastle want to be playing Champions League football, but the most important thing for us is Saturday against Brentford and then building a game at a time.

"Let’s see where we are at the end of the season. It’s a project and of course I want to be playing Champions League football and hopefully I can be with Newcastle."

