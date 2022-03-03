Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

Before kick-off against West Ham, many Saints supporters had already dismissed their chances of progressing through to the next round.

Despite their hectic fixture schedule, David Moyes had picked a full-strength side, making just two changes but we made nine, only James Ward-Prowse and Kyle Walker-Peters surviving from the Norwich win.

Safe from relegation and with just a slim chance of reaching European football via the league, fans were frustrated with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team selection, which was believed to be too weak to beat the Premier League’s fifth-placed side.

However, even though concerns before the match were fair, the performance showed that the Saints do not only have a depth in their squad not seen for many years, but also that every single player in the squad has bought into Hasenhuttl’s methods.

Yan Valery and Will Smallbone looked like comfortable first-team regulars rather than a duo that had made just ten appearances in all competitions, with Adam Armstrong and Jack Stephens also impressing.

One win away from Wembley and a second consecutive appearance in an FA Cup semi-final, the dream of lifting the trophy for the first time since 1976 is becoming more realistic.

When the quarter-final draw is made later, the Saints will be a team most will be hoping to avoid.