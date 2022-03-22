Liverpool are monitoring PSV Eindhoven's highly-rated Cody Gakpo, 22, but will face competition for the Netherlands winger from Arsenal, as well as Barcelona and Bayern Munich. (Express via The Athletic, subscription required), external

Meanwhile, AC Milan are preparing a contract offer for striker Divock Origi after the 26-year-old told Liverpool that he will leave the club when his current deal expires this summer. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian), external

