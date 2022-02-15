Man Utd v Brighton - team news
There are three changes for Manchester United from the side that drew with Southampton, with Fred and Anthony Elanga coming in for Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford, who both drop to the bench.
In a late change, Raphael Varane withdrew before kick-off with illness, so Victor Lindelof comes off the bench.
United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo.
Substitutes: Henderson, Heaton, Jones, Pogba, Mata, Rashford, Lingard, Telles, Wan-Bissaka.
For Brighton, Leandro Trossard, Alexis MacAllister and Yves Bissouma come in for Adam Lallana, Lamptey and Danny Welbeck.
Brighton XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Trossard, Gross, Moder, MacAllister, Cucurella, Maupay, Bissouma.
Substitutes: Steele, Lamptey, Lallana, Alzate, Welbeck, March, Duff