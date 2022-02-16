Liverpool 'want to put things right this season'

Liverpool are "taking big steps" towards trophies this season, according to the Daily Mail's Northern football correspondent Dominic King.

The Reds face Inter in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie this evening and King believes the appetite within the squad is for silverware this season.

"I can sense a real determination and hunger to win this year," he said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"They want to put things right from last season and are determined to have a big day out with their fans, something they didn't get in 2020 when they won the league.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has a virtually fully fit squad to choose from and King feels the wealth of options at his disposal make Liverpool a formidable force.

"This squad is at its peak and is one of the best Liverpool teams there has been," he added.

"But they haven't won enough trophies for the talent they have - they're going to take big steps to put it right over the coming weeks."