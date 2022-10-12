F﻿ormer Chelsea assistant manager Eddie Newton is enjoying the excellent start Graham Potter has made to his tenure at Stamford Bridge, but warns it is "still early days".

A﻿fter drawing his first match, Potter has led Chelsea to four straight wins in the Premier League and Champions League, including Tuesday's statement victory over AC Milan

S﻿peaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Newton said the ex-Brighton boss had earned his shot at managing a top club.

"He's gone the long way around and he deserves his chance at the highest level," said Newton.

"You can already see he's got the players believing in what he's doing; what he wants from them individually and as a team.

"﻿You do, though, see an upturn with new managers and all of sudden there comes a dodgy patch along the way. So it's still early days, but I'm really glad it's going so well for him at this present moment."

