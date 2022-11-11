Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic is again out with the ongoing foot injury that could delay his start to the World Cup.

Fellow forward Bobby Decordova-Reid returns after suspension, but midfielder Harrison Reed and defender Kenny Tete are banned for accumulating five bookings.

Manchester United have midfielder Bruno Fernandes available after a league suspension, but right-back Diogo Dalot serves a one-match ban.

Striker Cristiano Ronaldo is a doubt because of illness and winger Antony will have a late test on a pelvic injury.

