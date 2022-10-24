J﻿esse Marsch is taking responsibility for Leeds' poor form and said he won't throw any of his players under the bus.

"It's difficult to explain why we can't capitalise and we give certain things away," Marsch said after Sunday's defeat to Fulham.

"But I'm not finger-pointing. I'm looking directly at myself. I'm taking responsibility. I'm trying to push them to understand how to get better and we have to demand that now for the next game.

"We have to do everything we can again to try to figure out how to get the win.

"We worked hard together to put together a good transfer window and in a lot of ways we did great on it.

"I'm not going to start playing hindsight and I'm certainly not going to throw anyone under the bus. I'm looking directly at myself."

D﻿id you know? Leeds have collected just nine points from their 11 games in the Premier League this season – this is their fewest at this stage of a league campaign since 2003-04 (8), when they were relegated.