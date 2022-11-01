🎧 New United podcast episode out now
- Published
A new episode of our podcast The Devils' Advocate is available for you to download right now.
With another win under their belts, Manchester United are pushing for a spot in the top four.
Some on the pod think Erik ten Hag's side are showing title-winning form... but others aren't having it - for now.
🔴 @Radio_Gaz thinks Manchester United are on title-winning form - but @RadioJoeM and @DrMichalaHulme aren't having it 😬— BBC Sport Manchester (@BBCRMsport) October 31, 2022
Listen to the latest episode of The Devils' Advocate on BBC Sounds ⬇️#MUFC #bbcfootball
